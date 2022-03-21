LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody for sexual abuse in Logan County.

According to a criminal complaint, Larry Gene Johnson, of Chapmanville, is charged with sexual abuse in the first degree.

Deputies say a caller told them that her child was asleep in their bed when they were woken up by Mr. Johnson wearing a black pair of bikini underwear and touching them in a sexual manner.

The mother told deputies that she confronted Mr. Johnson, and he ran away from the residence. As deputies tried to locate Mr. Johnson, they got a call about a man passed out behind the wheel of a Dodge Neon at the Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

They found Mr. Johnson behind the wheel of the parked vehicle and say the appeared to be highly intoxicated. He was wearing the same clothing the mother of the juvenile victim described.

Mr. Johnson was then placed under arrest. He is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail.