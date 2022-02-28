PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after a sexual assault investigation in Parkersburg.

Parkersburg police say that 19-year-old Trevor O. Davis had a sexual relationship with an underaged relative when he was 18 years old in September of 2021.

Police say DNA evidence was collected at the time and sent to the West Virginia State Police lab for testing. Davis was charged with third-degree sexual assault as a result of those test results.

He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on Friday and has since posted a $10,000 bond.