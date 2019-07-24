Man arrested for soliciting murder of troopers, witness in murder case

Live Now
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – A man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police for soliciting murder against state troopers.

In October 2019, troopers charged Matthew Kelley, 29, of Grayson with murder of his grandfather-in-law, Bradley Duncan, 81, following a verbal altercation in Grahn. He was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.

Evidence was then brought forth that Kelley, solicited to have the arresting trooper, another trooper and a witness in the case murdered.

Kelley has been charged with two counts of solicitation of murder of a police officer and one count of solicitiation of murder.

The case remains under investigation.

