FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle from a school bus garage in Floyd County.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Charles Hall, 25 of Printer, was arrested after deputies received multiple tips identifying him as the suspect.

He is being charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing and Evading Police, Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree along with “several traffic violations” deputies say.

Hall is being held at the Floyd County Jail.