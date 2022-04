JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested after a domestic violence incident in Johnson County, Kentucky.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday morning. The caller said she and her child had been assaulted.

Skyler Kestner was arrested and charged with assault in the 4th degree (domestic violence), 1st-degree strangulation, and assault in the 4th degree (child abuse).

He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.