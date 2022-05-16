BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County man was arrested after trespassing on Lexington Coal Company property.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on May 7, they were dispatched to property owned by Lexington Coal Company for a trespassing and larceny complaint.

They say after an investigation, they arrested Hunter Gillispie, 23 of Julian.

Gillispie is being charged with trespassing. He also had multiple active warrants including wanton endangerment and two counts of brandishing a deadly weapon, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.