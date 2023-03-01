WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – One person is in custody in connection to a fire in Williamson being investigated as arson.

According to fire officials, crews are working to extinguish a fire that has spread to five buildings on Mulberry Road in Williamson, and authorities believe two of the buildings were intentionally set on fire. The mayor says the wind is causing difficulty in getting the blaze under control.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Williamson Police Chief JC Dotson three of the buildings are abandoned structures, two of which have been completely destroyed. Viewer drone footage shared with WOWK 13 News shows flames and smoke coming from the roofs, and at least two of the buildings have been destroyed.

At this time, authorities say a suspect whom witnesses allegedly saw leaving the area after the fire started has been taken into custody. According to Dotson, Eugene Kitchen, 54, of Williamson was seen walking down 119 around 4:15 p.m. and arrested.

Dotson says Kitchen is being arraigned in court and could face charges including arson and providing false information to a police officer.