CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Wednesday in Chapmanville for having fentanyl, pills and other drugs, along with a 9mm handgun in his possession.

Logan County deputies say they searched a residence on Spud Drive in Chapmanville for alleged drug dealing.

They say they found seven bags of fentanyl, four bags of suspected heroin, “several” suboxone strips and pills, sex bags of marijuana, and, “a large amount” of Neurontin pills, along with a Hi Point 9mm handgun.

Photo Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office

Tony Dale Ritchie Jr. was arrested and charged with six counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, nine counts for a warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Person with a Firearm.