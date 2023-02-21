CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man convicted of rape and assault who has been deported nine times from the United States to Mexico is now being sentenced to 10 months in prison for reentering the country after being arrested at a traffic stop in Charleston.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Israel Garcia-Cocotle, also known as Israel Cocotle Rayon and Israel Cococle-Garcia, was arrested by ICE agents in Charleston, West Virginia, on Dec. 8, 2022, after a traffic stop.

Documents say Garcia-Cocotle did not have a driver’s license and had a Mexican consular identification document.

Garcia-Cocotle told law enforcement that he was a noncitizen and did not have legal permission to be in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Garcia-Cocotle’s fingerprints matched him to nine previous deportations from the U.S. to Mexico between 2009 to 2018.

Garcia-Cocotle was convicted of felony third-degree rape and four-degree assault in Fayette County, Kentucky, in 2018 and was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in Arizona in 2011.

Garcia-Cocotle pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents say his deportation proceedings will begin at the end of his sentence.