Man arrested in child sexual abuse material case

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing several charges in connection to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Kentucky State Police say the Electronic Crime Branch arrested B.J. Wood in St. Catherine, KY, on Thursday, July 22. They say the investigation began after the Electronic Crime Branch learned the suspect had allegedly been uploading sexually explicit images online.

Troopers executed a search warrant on Wood’s cell phone July 22, and equipment allegedly used in the crime was taken to the KSP forensic lab for further examination. Wood was taken to the Marion County Detention Center.

Wood faces 20 counts of “possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance” as well as one count of “distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.” All of the charges against Wood are Class-D felonies, according to the KSP.

The investigation remains ongoing.