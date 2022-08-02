CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Monday night left one person dead.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter.

They say he is being charged with wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. Police say the people involved had been drinking and smoking marijuana when they started playing with a firearm.

According to police, both men were under the impression the firearm was unloaded. The male subject pointed the firearm at the victim, pulling the trigger.