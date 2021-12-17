Man arrested in connection to downtown Huntington break-ins

The Huntington Police Department says Jay Michael Norton, 62, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with breaking and entering. (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges in connection to a break-in at a local wine bar on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The Huntington Police Department says Jay Michael Norton, 62, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with breaking and entering. The alleged incident happened at Sip in the 300 block of 9th Street.

Police say officers tracked Norton to an apartment complex in the 600 block of 4th Avenue where they executed a search warrant at his apartment. The officers said they “located several items linking him to the breaking and entering,” including the clothing they believe he was wearing at the time.

HPD detectives say they believe Norton is also connected to several other breaking and entering incidents in the area including two early Thursday at Starbucks and Nawab Indian Cuisine and Muffler America on Dec. 4. Authorities say the suspect “has a criminal history of theft dating back to the early 1990s.”

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say more charges could be filed. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1027, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.