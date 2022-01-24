Man arrested in connection to Huntington Family Dollar robbery

Photo from our previous article on the suspect (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Police Department says they have arrested the man that filled two 20-gallon totes with laundry detergent and threatened to physically assault an employee at a Huntington Family Dollar.

This comes after they asked the public to help identify the individual.

Huntington police say they arrested Matthew Scott Smith, 50 of South Point, Ohio, without incident on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Smith is being charged with second-degree robbery in connection to the Family Dollar incident. He is also being charged with a probation violation, according to a press release.