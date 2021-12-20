Man arrested in connection to Huntington stabbing

According to the Huntington Police Department, Ricky Rockwell was arrested Monday, Dec. 20, and charged with malicious assault in connection to a stabbing in Huntington on Friday, Dec. 17. (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to a Friday evening stabbing.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Ricky Rockwell was arrested Monday, Dec. 20, and charged with malicious assault.

Officers say the stabbing was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and happened in the 900 block of 14th Street. Officers say they found the victim, identified as Robbert Young, on the hallway floor in his home. Detectives say they believe Rockwell allegedly stabbed Young following an argument earlier that evening.

Authorities say Young was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.