Man arrested in connection with Huntington shooting

Alonzo Dewayne “Wayne” Harden was arrested Saturday, Sept. 5 and charged with malicious wounding in connection with a shooting in Huntington Thursday, Sept. 3. (Photo Courtesy, Huntington Police Department)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting last week in Huntington.

City officials say Alonzo Dewayne “Wayne” Harden was arrested Saturday, Sept. 5 and charged with the malicious wounding of Jeremiah Walker on Sept. 3 after a patrol officer found the suspect’s vehicle around 10:20 a.m.

Police say Jordan Jobe was also arrested and charged with possession with intent in connection with this incident.

