HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting last week in Huntington.
City officials say Alonzo Dewayne “Wayne” Harden was arrested Saturday, Sept. 5 and charged with the malicious wounding of Jeremiah Walker on Sept. 3 after a patrol officer found the suspect’s vehicle around 10:20 a.m.
Police say Jordan Jobe was also arrested and charged with possession with intent in connection with this incident.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio confirms 17 additional COVID-19 deaths
- 12-year-old suspended in Colorado over toy gun seen in virtual class
- LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers Labor Day remarks at White House
- Harris, Pence campaign in Wisconsin on Labor Day
- Man arrested in connection with Huntington shooting
- Odds look less likely for a second round of stimulus checks
- WVU moves most Morgantown undergraduate classes online
- Kentucky House Democratic leaders propose workforce protection bills
- Newsfeed Now: Oklahoma boy finds family; Hot air balloon celebration
- WV COVID-19 related deaths edge toward 250