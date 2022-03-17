CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a drug investigation in the area of Grayson, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that they obtained a search warrant for the residence of Clifford “Boomer” Carter on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Kentucky State Police

They say they found 961 grams of methamphetamine, 83 grams of heroin, 217 grams of marijuana, one assault rifle and $2,400 cash.

Mr. Cathey was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Carter County Detention Center.