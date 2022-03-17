CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a drug investigation in the area of Grayson, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police say that they obtained a search warrant for the residence of Clifford “Boomer” Carter on Wednesday.
They say they found 961 grams of methamphetamine, 83 grams of heroin, 217 grams of marijuana, one assault rifle and $2,400 cash.
Mr. Cathey was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Carter County Detention Center.