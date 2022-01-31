All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Man arrested in Institute for ‘large amount’ of Xanax, Hydrocodone

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man in Institute for having a “large amount” of Xanax, Hydrocode, and other drugs.

They say that on Jan. 30, 2022, deputies executed a search warrant on the residence of Brian Keith Dunnigan, 24.

In the house, they say they found a large number of Xanax tablets, Hydrocodone, tablets, marijuana, digital scales, two firearms, and more than $1000.

In the press release, it says that these items are usually indicative of the “illegal distribution of narcotics.”

Dunnigan was arrested at the residence and is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS