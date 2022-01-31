Man arrested in Institute for ‘large amount’ of Xanax, Hydrocodone

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man in Institute for having a “large amount” of Xanax, Hydrocode, and other drugs.

They say that on Jan. 30, 2022, deputies executed a search warrant on the residence of Brian Keith Dunnigan, 24.

In the house, they say they found a large number of Xanax tablets, Hydrocodone, tablets, marijuana, digital scales, two firearms, and more than $1000.

In the press release, it says that these items are usually indicative of the “illegal distribution of narcotics.”

Dunnigan was arrested at the residence and is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.