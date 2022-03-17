IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Ironton for drug crimes on Wednesday.

Ironton Police say they stopped a vehicle after the driver made an illegal turn onto South 8th St. Police say they observed “criminal indicators” and searched the vehicle.

They say they found a box that contained suspected methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl along with digital scales and cash that they believe was made by trafficking drugs.

21-year-old Tyler Keeton was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine within the vicinity of a school/juvenile and trafficking in fentanyl within the vicinity of a school/juvenile.

Anyone who suspects drug activity in their area should call the drug tip line at 740-534-5830.