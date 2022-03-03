Johnson Co. K-9 Boss (Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Johnson County, Kentucky.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a possible burglary in progress on March 1, 2022. The sheriff’s office say the caller identified the suspect vehicle and deputies then conducted a traffic stop in which the driver, identified as Aaron Welch, denied having any illegal drugs.

Deputies say while they were investigating, K-9 deputy Boss alerted to the odor of narcotics. While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found over a pound of suspected methamphetamine and two containers of suspected DAB, which according to the JCSO is a wax-based marijuana with “an extremely potent” THC content level.

Welch was arrested and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.