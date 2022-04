KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested Sunday night after a woman was shot in Alum Creek.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the shooting on Childress Road was initially thought to be accidental.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a male suspect was arrested for malicious wounding on Sunday evening.

He was arraigned on Sunday night.