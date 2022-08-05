LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife.

Kentucky State Police say that they received a call from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting that occurred during the early hours of Friday morning.

They responded to Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville, Kentucky where they determined that 43-year-old Herbert Fletcher shot his wife during an argument.

Fletcher was arrested and taken to Big Sandy Detention Center.

Fletcher’s wife was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This case is still under investigation.