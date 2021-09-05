Man arrested in Kentucky stabbing

Kevin Skaggs, 34, faces charges in Carter County, KY, of Assault, 1st degree; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st-degree first offense (heroin); and two counts of failure to appear. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after an alleged stabbing in Carter County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers received a call Saturday, Sept. 4 that a man had arrived at a local medical center after allegedly being assaulted with a knife outside of a home in the Soldier community.

Witnesses at the hospital told the responding trooper the victim, identified as Brock Porter, 37, was allegedly stabbed by the suspect, identified as Kevin Skaggs, 34. KSP says the trooper was told the incident happened after Porter tried to intervene in an alleged altercation between Skaggs and a third party.

KSP says Porter has been airlifted to a larger hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to KSP, troopers later located Skaggs in Olive Hill, where he allegedly admitted that he had stabbed Porter. However, troopers say, Skaggs allegedly claimed it was in self-defense and that his version of the events was significantly different than the witness testimony.

Troopers say they found Skaggs in possession of the knife suspected to be used in the stabbing as well as suspected heroin.

Skaggs has been taken to the Carter County Jail and charged with Assault, 1st degree; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st-degree first offense (heroin); and two counts of failure to appear.

The case remains under investigation.