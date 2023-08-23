LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is behind bars after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle that spanned two states.

According to a criminal complaint from Logan County Magistrate Court, the incident began when the Pikeville Police Department in Kentucky reached out to West Virginia authorities regarding a stolen Ford F150 with temporary KY registration traveling toward Chapmanville. The PPD said the vehicle was stolen from a Pikeville gas station, and that there was a pistol inside.

Authorities say a West Virginia state trooper saw the vehicle in the Cobblestone Bottom area of Logan County hauling a boat on a trailer. According to the complaint, the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, in the Toney Addition of Lincoln County, but it then fled onto Greenshoal Road.

The trooper says during the pursuit, the vehicle began driving in “a reckless manner” and went at a high rate of speed onto Limestone Branch Road. While on Limestone Branch Road, the vehicle traveled back into Logan County toward Route 10 where Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies and WVSP troopers were waiting.

According to the complaint, after coming off Limestone Branch Road, the vehicle turned on to Route 10, heading back in the direction of Lincoln County. Law enforcement officers continued following the vehicle through Harts Creek until it ran out of gas in the roadway.

After the vehicle ran out of gas, authorities say they approved the vehicle and found the suspect, identified as Robbie Browning, 34. Authorities say they also found the missing pistol in the vehicle.

The criminal complaint states Browning was arrested and charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of a stolen vehicle, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to authorities, Browning had prior felony convictions for grand larceny and burglary.