UPDATE: 4/12/22 11:50 A.M. (WVNS/WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Cody Lee Hager, of Bradshaw, was arrested on the warrants listed below.

He was also charged in Mingo County with unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl, conspiracy and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

UPDATE: 4/10/22 6:50 P.M. — Cody Hager is charged with Attempted Murder, four counts of Wanton Endangerment, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and Malicious Wounding.

According to McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy, multiple departments assisted in the investigation including the Gilbert Police Department, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police.

AVONDALE, WV (WVNS) — An early morning shooting leaves one person in critical condition in McDowell County.

According to James Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred at 2 A.M. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 on Mountaineer Highway in Avondale. Sheriff Muncy said one person was injured and was flown to a hospital where they remain in critical condition.

This shooting is still under investigation. Stick with 59News as the story continues to develop.