Man arrested in Mingo County on sex abuse charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested on sex abuse charges.

Gregory Duty was arrested in Williamson on warrants for two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office pointed out that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

