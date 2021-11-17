Man arrested in Mingo County on sex abuse charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested on sex abuse charges.
Gregory Duty was arrested in Williamson on warrants for two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and two counts of first-degree sexual assault.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office pointed out that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
