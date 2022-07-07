NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after allegedly running a stop sign and hitting a boy on a bicycle at 2nd Ave. and 21st St.

Nitro Police say that the driver fled the scene and drove toward Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department was told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Putnam County deputies say they started to pursue the vehicle around the Poca area. The driver pulled over without incident on Beech Hill Rd. and Poca River Rd.

The driver is charged with running a stop sign and leaving the scene in Kanawha County and fleeing in Putnam County.

His name has not been released at this time.