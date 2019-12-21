ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a “porch pirating” incident earlier this week in St. Albans.
Police say Michael Steven Milam, 41, has been charged with Petit Larceny. Tips from the public led officers to Milam. He admitted stealing the items, most of which were recovered.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Point Pleasant River Museum is looking forward to 2020
- Kentucky State Police educate on the signs of drunk driving
- Road closed in Huntington after roll-over crash, two injured
- Man arrested in St. Albans “Porch Pirate” investigation
- Nurses defend Ohio doctor charged in deaths at hospital
- Pedestrian struck by train in Floyd County
- Kentucky governor: State will continue accepting refugees
- West Virginia closer to medical cannabis sales
- Road closed after pedestrian struck in Huntington
- Ashland Police searching for man considered armed and dangerous