Man arrested in St. Albans “Porch Pirate” investigation

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a “porch pirating” incident earlier this week in St. Albans.

Police say Michael Steven Milam, 41, has been charged with Petit Larceny. Tips from the public led officers to Milam. He admitted stealing the items, most of which were recovered.

