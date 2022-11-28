WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Wayne County.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ceredo area for a suspect wanted in connection to a drug investigation. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Gary “Rob” Muncy, allegedly refused to get out of his seat and was forcibly removed from the vehicle by authorities.

Deputies say when they searched Muncy, they found methamphetamine and heroin “hidden inside the front of his pants.”

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and the Kenova Police Department assisted in the stop, Thompson said. The sheriff’s office says the arrest stems from a warrant for “delivery of a controlled substance” and “pseudoephedrine altered” through an investigation that took place in the Docks Creek area.

Deputies say more charges could be pending.