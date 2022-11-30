FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Fayette County earlier this month.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Eddie D. Morgan, 35, of Bradley, was arrested Nov. 29, 2022, by Oak Hill Police in connection to a shooting that happened Nov. 18, 2022, on Bluejay Road in Scarbro.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the scene around 8 p.m. Nov. 18 regarding a male victim who had a single gunshot wound. The male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Deputies say Morgan is charged with Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding and taken to Southern Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page. or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.