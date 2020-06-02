Man arrested on drug charge in Meigs County

A man has been arrested after police found drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia during a search warrant in Meigs County, Ohio. June 2, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office)

SUTTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) -— A man has been arrested after police found drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia during a search warrant in Meigs County, Ohio.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says Dryshaun Jeremiah Bear, 24, of Detroit, MI, is facing a first-degree felony charge for possession of heroin following a search warrant on Pine Grove Road in Sutton Township.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Special Response team along with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia — Meigs agents entered a home with a search warrant around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Wood says several people were detained while officers completed a search of the home and property.

More than 50 grams of heroin with a street value of $11,000, more than $13,000 in cash, prescription medication, marijuana, a firearm, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia were seized during the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bear is being housed in the Middleport Jail, and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department says more charges could come as the investigation is completed. More charges are pending once the investigation is completed.

Wood also says there will be additional charges on persons detained at the scene.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories