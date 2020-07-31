Man arrested on drugs and weapons charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man is facing drug and weapon charges in Scioto County.

Shane Ray Mosley, 34, of West Portsmouth was arrested after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer say the task force officers and the Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T. team executed a narcotics-related search warrant around 11:29 a.m. July, 31 2020, at a home on 15th Street in West Portsmouth.

During the search, officers seized suspected fentanyl, a loaded nine-millimeter handgun, digital scales, and $1,128.00 cash.

Mosley is charged with Trafficking of Drugs within the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 2nd degree, and Having a Weapon While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree. Deputies say he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest regarding a criminal offense of alleged domestic violence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mosley was taken to the Scioto County Jail and will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

