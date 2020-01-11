Man arrested on federal warrants in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police say they have arrested a man on a federal firearms violation warrant.

Police say they arrived at a home in Huntington in Wayne County, West Virginia, Friday, January 10, 2020, to execute a federal firearms warrant on Anthony Smith, 44.

Troopers say after an extended standoff, Smith and Amanda D. Bessing, 31, exited the residence without incident.

According to the state police, Smith was arrested on the federal firearms violation, and Bessing was arrested on numerous active warrants for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

