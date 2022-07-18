BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is barricading himself inside of a residence in Boone County.

The Boone County Emergency Management Agency says they believe the man is still inside the residence.

The details leading up to this incident are unknown at this time.

They say multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, including the West Virginia State Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.