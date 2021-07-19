Man canoes from ‘sea to shining sea’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Driving cross country is one thing, but canoeing is another. Taking a less conventional route, adventurer and explorer Neal Moore is slowly making his way north by river.

Moore has made it his goal to travel quite a distance in just a canoe, but this hasn’t been a non-stop journey. He made a stop in Huntington at the Harris Riverfront Park on Monday.



Neal Moore travels into Huntington from Ashland, Kentucky on Monday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

16 months into a 22-month journey across the U.S., Moore is getting closer to his end destination, the Statue of Liberty. What makes his journey even more unique: He’s traveling upstream on the Ohio River.

Traveling from Ashland, Kentucky, Moore was welcomed with open arms as members of the Army Corps of Engineers greeted him upon his arrival. Moore says this is his first time visiting Appalachia and he hopes to take in as much as he can before heading upstream.

Huntington Regional Chamber President Bill Bissett says Moore’s visit is huge for the city.

We appreciate like everyone, him stopping here, learning a little bit about Huntington while he’s here, and hopefully taking that on his journey up north. Bill Bissett, Huntington Regional Chamber President

Moore attempted to travel this distance back in 2018, but only made it 18-hundred miles from the Pacific Coast. He set off on February 9th, 2020, in Astoria, Oregon, and is now 6-thousand miles into his 75-hundred mile journey.

Moore says his main goal is not just a good workout, but learning about all the different locations along the way.

A big reason for this journey for me is to try to explore my own back yard, to come back to my home country and see places I haven’t been to before. Neal Moore, adventurer/explorer

Moore will be staying in the Huntington area for a few days, then he’ll head back out onto the water. He’s expected to reach lady liberty sometime in December.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.