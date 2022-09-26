WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a gallon freezer bag that contained crystal methamphetamine as well as fentanyl and ecstasy in the vehicle’s engine compartment. Authorities say the bag of meth weighed approximately 1.51 pounds.

Thompson says Anthony Garrett, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Transportation of a Controlled Substance into the State – Methamphetamine, Thompson says Anthony Garrett, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Transportation of a Controlled Substance into the State – Methamphetamine, Transportation of a Controlled Substance into the State – Fentanyl, and Transportation of a Controlled Substance into the State – Ecstasy.