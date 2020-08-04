Man charged after allegedly setting his own house on fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – WV State Fire Marshal investigators have charged a Coalton man with allegedly burning down his own home after a nine-month investigation.

Gordon Lee Channell was arrested on a first-degree arson charge in the fire that happened at his home on Oct. 17, 2019.

The investigation began after the assistant chief at the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department received conflicting accounts on how the fire began. The home, located on Mabie-Cassidy Road in Randolph County, did not have any working utilities and was a total loss.

Due to the assistant chief’s suspicions, the State Fire Marshal was contacted to help investigate. Over the last nine months, officials conducted interviews and served search warrants until the probable cause was obtained to arrest Channell for arson.

Channell was arrested Aug. 1. He is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

