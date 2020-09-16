Man charged after fleeing Kentucky trooper

LOUSIA, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle driven by Hark Mullins going 102 mph on US 23. The trooper said after he activated his emergency equipment, Mullins allegedly fleed and turned onto KY 645. The vehicle lost control and struck a ditch. The vehicle lost its back bumper, but continued traveling until it came to an abrupt stop.

The trooper said as he approached the vehicle, it allegedly accelerated from the scene. He said Mullins lost control and stuck an embankment at the intersection of KY 645 and KY 2033 after traveling on several roads.

According to KSP, the trooper then took Mullins into custody without incident. Mullins is charged with Fleeing or Evading First Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, DUI and other traffic violations, troopers say. He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

