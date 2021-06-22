Man charged after high-speed chase through two WV counties

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed police chase in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, 1 Corporal Derrick Miller said he saw a vehicle with a brake light out and attempted to make a traffic stop on WV Route 10 near Chapmanville. The deputy said the vehicle did not stop and went onto 119 North and then started traveling at “a high rate of speed.”

The sheriff’s office says the driver, later identified as Timothy Cline, 42, then allegedly threw something out of the passenger-side window just before the Wheatly Branch exit. The vehicle then allegedly continued at a high rate of speed onto Wheatly Branch and onto a back road for “a couple of miles” before turning onto Godby Branch Road, according to the criminal complaint.

During the chase, Miller contacted Logan County 911 through radio communication and additional officers were able to stage themselves at the end of Godby Branch Road to create a blockade with their cruisers. According to the sheriff’s office, Cline “managed to get by the blockade” and allegedly attempted to run through two officers.

The complaint states the pursuit continued back onto Route 10 and into Lincoln County “for miles” at a high rate of speed. Cline then pulled off the side of the roadway and allegedly jumped out of the still-moving vehicle before fleeing on foot. Miller says he followed Cline on foot down a steep embankment and after “issuing several verbal commands to stop running” deployed his stun gun at Cline twice. He says both attempts were ineffective.

The sheriff’s office says both Cline and Miller then fell to the bottom of the hillside where the foot pursuit continued along the river bank, through “thick brush” and into the Guyandotte River. The deputy says he detained Cline in the river.

Cline was taken back to Logan County where he faces charges of fleeing in a vehicle, driving reckless, defective equipment and two counts of assault on a police officer.