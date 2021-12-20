All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Man charged after Kanawha County police pursuit ends in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an overnight pursuit ended in a crash in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Larry Hamrick, 45 of Charleston allegedly sped off during a traffic stop early this morning. Officials say during the pursuit, Hamrick allegedly drive the wrong way on I-77, nearly hit a cruiser head-on and destroyed two parking lot gates at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Hamrick is now facing two felony charges as well as several misdemeanors. He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

