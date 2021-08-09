Man charged after multi-state pursuit, strikes two police cruisers

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is charged on a laundry list of offenses following a pursuit in our region that spanned two states.

According to Wayne County deputies, Allen Ray Flemings, of Crum was taken into custody following the pursuit.

Deputies say the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit made a traffic stop on US Route 52.

The driver refused to put the vehicle in park and took off north on Route 52.

Deputies say the suspect fled at a high rate of speed to Catlettsburg, KY. Police with that city took over the pursuit and the suspect used his vehicle to hit two Catlettsburg Police vehicles.

According to deputies, Allen was in possession of a stolen vehicle and was wanted.

The charges he faces include Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle, two counts 1st degree Wanton Endangerment, two counts of 1st degree Assault with a Vehicle, 1st degree Fleeing and Evading, Receiving Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated DUI and drug possession.