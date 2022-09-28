HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged.

Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement.

On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and confronted him. Howard ran, fell down, and told the officer he had a gun. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the officer tased Howard twice, and then Howard pulled a gun on the officer and ran away.

HPD says that Howard then hid under the back porch of a house on the corner of 2nd St. and 4th Ave. They say that officers set a perimeter to contain Howard.

A S.W.A.T. team and negotiators were able to convince Howard to safely surrender at around 4:20 p.m.

HPD says that the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department will handle any charges stemming from the home confinement officer’s interaction with Howard.