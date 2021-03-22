Man charged after threatening hospital staff in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was taken into custody after making threats toward hospital staff in Logan County Sunday.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Austin Murphy, 35, was making threats to emergency room staff at the Logan Regional Medical Center.

Deputies say Murphy was stopped outside of his hospital room by staff security upon their arrival. The suspect was immediately confrontational with the deputy and refused to comply with any commands.

The suspect told the officer he had been taking methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Murphy is charged with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and assault on health care workers. He is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.