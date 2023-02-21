MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Mingo County man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly dumping seven dogs on the side of a road.

According to a criminal complaint from Mingo County Magistrate Court, Sam Moseley, 39, of Naugatuck, West Virginia, is accused of leaving an adult dog and six puppies on the side of a road in the Laurel Creek area on Monday, Feb. 20.

On Monday, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of dogs that had been abandoned in the area of Old County Road and Laurel Creek. The sheriff’s office says the dogs in the photo are the dogs Moseley is accused of abandoning.

Dogs left on the side of the road in Mingo County (Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office)

Moseley was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and faces seven counts of animal cruelty, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.