Man charged for allegedly brandishing knife at Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife at a security guard in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department says the alleged incident happened this morning, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Charleston Town Center.

According to the CPD, the suspect, identified as Darnell Traylor, 46, of Charleston, faces charges of shoplifting, brandishing and being a fugitive from justice. He is expected to be arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

