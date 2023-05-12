RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested for allegedly concealing the body of a missing person.

According to a criminal complaint from Raleigh County Magistrate Court, Timmy Lee Powers, 34, is charged with a felony county of concealing a dead body.

The complaint states that a missing persons report was made by Crystal Collins sister on March 23, 2023. In the report, Collins’ sister said the last time she had heard from Collins was in early February. The complaint further states that authorities questioned Powers regarding Collins disappearance on April 17, 2023.

Authorities say Powers told them he had last seen Collins in early February, and that she was passed out in the back bedroom of an abandoned home in Fairdale, West Virginia. The complaint states authorities then executed a search warrant on the abandoned house, where they found a body “in a back bedroom in the closet, buried under some broken sheet rock and tires.”

According to the complaint, Powers admitted later that week that another individual came to his home, which is near the abandoned home, and told him Collins was passed out and would not wake up. He then allegedly stated he had gone to the abandoned home where he saw Collins, and allegedly attempted lifesaving measures, which were not successful. The complaint states Powers claimed he went back to his home and got a Christmas tree bag and a sleeping back, then allegedly with the help of two other individuals, wrapped her in them and buried her in the closet under the sheet rock and tires.

The complaint states Powers claimed he did not call 911 due to fear because he was wanted by law enforcement. Powers in the Southern Regional Jail on this charge, a misdemeanor charge from Raleigh County, and a felony charge from Fayette County.