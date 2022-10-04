MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.

That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.

Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street on September 30.

Leib is currently in jail being held on a $2m bond in connection to a murder across the river in Pomeroy, Ohio on the same day.