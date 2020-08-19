Man charged in child sexual abuse material investigation

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Kentucky State Police say Billy J. Hall, 65, was arrested after an undercover investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after allegedly discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Troopers executed a search warrant August 18 at a home in David, KY. They say they found equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime. The investigation is ongoing and the evidence has been taken to the KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Hall was taken to the Floyd County Jail and is charged with twenty counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a 1st offense Class D felony, according to Troopers.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories