CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man facing charges in connection to an Ohio murder was in court today in the Mountain State.

Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court this afternoon for a Fugitive From Justice hearing. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and will remain at the South Central Regional Jail until he is extradited to Meigs County, Ohio.

Nelson was charged last week in Meigs County of Complicity to Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in connection to the 2021 shooting death of Kane Roush.

Roush, 25, was shot early Easter morning, Sunday, April 4, 2021, and later died at the hospital.

The following June, Jaquan Hall, of Charleston, was arrested in Charleston and charged with Aggravated Murder, Murder, Complicity and Conspiracy. The trial for Hall was set to begin this past Monday, May 16, but was rescheduled to September the same day Nelson’s charges were announced. The exact date for Hall’s trial has not been announced.