FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this week.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He says deputies responded to a complaint of an altercation and gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop in the Cunard area of Fayetteville.

Deputies say they learned an altercation began between three people. During the incident, one of the individuals was shot in the neck, according to deputies. There is no word on their condition at this time.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Rice Jr. II, 39, of Fayetteville, 39, was charged with Malicious Assault and Wanton Endangerment in connection to the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page. Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.