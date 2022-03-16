MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Columbus man is facing drug charges in Meigs County, Ohio.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, deputies working a drug interdiction operation with the Major Crimes Task Force on Tuesday, March 15, observed a vehicle traveling on Bashan Road, They say they had previously received information about that vehicle and that the driver was allegedly “trafficking in large quantities of drugs” in Meigs County.

The sheriff’s office says task force agents knew the driver’s identity and that his driver’s license had been suspended.

Suspected crystal meth found during a drug bust in Meigs County, OH. March 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspected marijuana found during a drug bust in Meigs County, OH. March 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspected oxycodone pills found during a drug bust in Meigs County, OH. March 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office)

During the traffic stop, authorities said the vehicle smelled of marijuana and found a small marijuana grinder and a plastic baggie of suspected oxycodone pills. The driver, identified as Marseant Wellman, 35, of Columbus was arrested.

Following Wellman’s arrest, deputies continued to search the vehicle and still smelled a strong odor of marijuana around the center console. When the console was removed, authorities said they found three ounces of alleged crystal methamphetamine, and less than 200 grams of alleged marijuana.

Wellman faces charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fourth-degree felony; Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; and Possession of Methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.